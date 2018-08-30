A 14-year-old boy will face trial for the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel in the coming months.

The teenager's body was found in a derelict building in Dublin last May - days after she had been reported missing.

Two young boys were later charged with her murder, but neither can be named as they were both 13-years-old when Ana was killed.

Earlier this week, one of the boys was sent forward for trial at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

This morning, the other boy - who has since turned 14 - appeared before the Children’s Court for the seventh time in connection with her death and was also sent forward for trial.

He held both his parents hands during this morning’s court appearance and his grandfather was also present.

Both were released on bail under strict conditions last week.

It is understood the boys are the youngest people in the history of the State to face trial for murder.