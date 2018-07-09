Secondary school students are to get more supports to help deal with traumatic events such as suicide and road deaths.

Hundreds of teachers from across the country will receive extra training over the next two years.

Every year psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are sent to schools to help them respond to events involving pupils or staff.

This includes suicide, violent death, serious illness along with car crashes or drowning.

Over the next two years the service will role out extra training for up to two teachers at all 730 second-level schools.

Eductaion Minister Richard Bruton says the SafeTalk training programme - which deals with suicide prevention and awareness - is being expanded to another six education centres across the country.

It will be available for schools in Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Waterford, Monaghan and Kerry.