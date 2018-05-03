A review of maternity care in Portiuncula Hospital in County Galway has criticised standards in training and management.

The inquiry looked at 18 births, including six cases where the babies died.

It found that of the cases reviewed, "serious errors" in management occurred in 10 cases that "would have probably made a difference to the outcome for those babies."

In four of these cases, "significant failings" were found in the care provided to those babies.

The team also identified contributory factors and/or incidental findings in each of the 18 cases reviewed.

The Ballinasloe hospital says it's implemented a range of changes to improve care since the review started in 2015.

Dr Pat Nash is group chief clinical director with Saolta University Health Care Group.

"I want to take the opportunity to apologise again to the families for the failures in the care identified in their care - and also for the length of time this review has taken".