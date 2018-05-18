At least eight people have reportedly died after a school shooting in Texas.

One person is in custody after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School.

One law enforcement officer was also injured.

Students have been evacuated and police say it's no longer an active shooter situation.

It's not known if those killed are students or staff.

The incident reportedly began shortly after 8.00am local time.

In a statement, Santa Fe Independent School District officials said: "This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter.

"The situation is active, but has been contained.

"There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information.

"Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location.

"All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules."