Most European users have been temporarily blocked from accessing several US news websites.

It comes as the EU's new GDPR data protection rules come into force, with the EU saying the legislation will put "Europeans back in control of their data".

From today, many websites are asking users to agree to new privacy terms.

However, those visiting US news websites such as the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times are being fully blocked from accessing the sites.

Screenshot: Chicago Tribune

The newspapers in question are published by the Tronc group.

According to the note, the publishers are looking "to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism".

An alternate solution, meanwhile, is in place over on the website over radio broadcaster NPR.

Users there can either agree to the terms and access the full website, or decline and access a basic 'plain text' version instead.

Screenshot: NPR