There's been a shooting at a house in Tallaght, Dublin overnight.

This gun attack happened at around 1 o'clock this morning on Brookview Close in Tallaght.

Shots were fired at the house with a number of people inside.

However nobody was injured and gardai say their investigations are continuing.

It's not known the attack is linked to the recent stabbing of a man around the corner on Brookview Drive.

Just over a week ago, a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.