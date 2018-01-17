Disposable coffee cups, straws and takeaway packaging are set to be banned in the EU by 2030.

Under news plans, all single use plastics will be replaced by recyclable biodegradable packaging.

According to the Irish Independent, 25 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated across Europe every year, but less than 30 percent is collected for recycling.

The European Commission is also looking to ban microbeads added to cosmetics and cleaning products to protect marine life and reduce pollution.