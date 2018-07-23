The Sinn Fein Leader has called for a special EU summit on Ireland in September.

After a Brexit meeting in Brussels, Mary Lou McDonald said the British government is engaged in a game of brinkmanship which puts Ireland's all-island economy and agreements at risk.

Meanwhile the new British Foreign Secretary has warned there could be a risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal "by accident" if negotiators wait too long.

Jeremy Hunt's also called for "more flexibility and creativity" to secure a deal.