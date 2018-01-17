A Sinn Féin TD says he's worried introducing abortion into Ireland could lead to Eugenics.

Peadar Tóibín claims we could see an increased rates of abortion for children with down syndrome.

He'll attend a debate in the Dáil later on an Oireachtas Committee recommendation to have unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

Sinn Féin is the only major political party not allowing members to vote with their conscience on the issue.

Peadar Tóbín says it goes against his beliefs: