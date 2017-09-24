Social Influencers and bloggers are coming under fire from the ASAI.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland is warning social media stars to adhere to the rules and label paid promotions properly.

It follows complaints made against Cork blogger Lisa Jordan for a series of snapchat posts that had the 'potential to mislead consumers', as not all posts were clearly labeled as advertisements.

Similarly a Faces By Graces blog promoted a product without using the '#ad' on each post.

According to the Sundays Times, the authority released a statement warning bloggers of their responsibility under advertising guidelines.