Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country - according to the latest Sunday Business Post/Red C opinion poll

It shows the party on 32 percent, which is down a point - but still 7 points ahead of Fianna Fail, which is up one, at 25percent.

Sinn Fein is down by 2 points to 14 percent.

Labour is unchanged on 6 per cent, while the Green Party and the Social Democrats remain on 2 per cent.

Solidarity-People Before Profit is also unchanged on two per cent.

Renua is down by one point to 1 per cent.

Independents, are up by two points to 13 per cent.

The Independent Alliance is up by one point to 2 per cent.

The poll of 1,000 voters was taken over the course of seven days, between Thursday April 19 and Thursday April 25 last.