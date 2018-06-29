Stoneybatter is Ireland's largest gay neighbourhood.

A report published ahead of Dublin's Pride Weekend shows the district has the largest concentration of same-sex couples in the capital, followed by Grand Canal Dock and Christchurch.

Almost almost one of 10 couples (8.9%) in Stoneybatter are in a same-sex relationship, followed closely by Grand Canal Dock at 8.3%, Christchurch at 8.2%, Dublin 8 at 7.9%, and Drumcondra at 7.9%.

Ranelagh (7.6%), Rathmines (7.6%), Smithfield (7.5%), East Wall (7.3%), and Dublin 10 (7%) complete the top 10.

Martin Clancy from Daft-dot-ie says the survey also found rents and house prices are surging faster in these neighbourhoods, than anywhere else, 'The data serves as a celebration and a barometre of social change over the last number of years'.