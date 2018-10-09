Ireland could be hit by a strong Atlantic storm later this week with winds of up to 150 kilometres an hour.

Met Eireann says that there is the potential for a named storm coming close to Ireland on Thursday night and into Friday morning - the storm would be called Callum.

A yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo is currently in place with 25 to 40mm of rain expected to fall.

Met Eireann says: 'There is the potential for a named storm to come close to Ireland later Thursday night and early Friday morning, as a deep area of low pressure is set to track northwards, to the west of Ireland. The exact track is still not certain, so keep in tune for updates and Met Éireann warnings. . But at this stage, it looks as if it will be dry to start Thursday night. Then it is set to become extremely windy or stormy later Thursday night and for much of Friday morning. Strong to gale force and blustery south to southeast winds developing overnight will become southwesterly early Friday morning. This could well lead to some disruption, with some damaging gusts in places, but especially in exposed Atlantic coastal areas.