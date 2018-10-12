30,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Callum hit the country with high winds and flooding overnight.

A status orange wind alert is in effect in coastal counties right around the country as damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour sweep in from the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to track northwards as the day progresses, with warnings in the west and north remaining until early this evening.

We apologise if you have lost power supply during #StormCallum. Please see https://t.co/cwxXH3FsWc for updates, if your area is NOT listed you can log your fault or get updates using your MPRN number here https://t.co/EXbfhQENlP pic.twitter.com/xRvrGSNjNC — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 12, 2018

This morning's Irish Ferries have been cancelled to and from Hollyhead while there have been some cancellations at Dublin airport.

Anyone travelling should check before making their journey.

There's some disruption to rail services, with DART services suspended between Bray and Greystones.

Stormwatch Update: Disruption to DART and Rosslare services. All other services are operating at present, but may be subject to delays https://t.co/9UVKX4piu7 #stormcallum — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 12, 2018

Road users are also being urged to be aware of potential debris and fallen trees - local authorities are deploying crews to clear roads.

Meanwhile, ESB's Paul Hand explained: "[As the] storm continues to track north over the course of this morning, there'll still be high winds - so we do expect that figure to go up."

Kerry and north Cork have been worst impacted by the outages this morning.