Porn star Stormy Daniels, who's suing US President Donald Trump, has pulled out as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

She was due to enter the house last night.

But in a statement, broadcaster Channel 5 said: "Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed.

"Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house.

"Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities."

Her lawyer Michael Avenatti said she's not in the show because producers wanted her to conduct herself in a certain way.

He also claimed producers 'attempted to control her'.

Among those partaking are US actress Kirstie Alley, former 'Coronation Street' actor Ryan Thomas and Rodrigo Alves - also known as the human Ken doll.