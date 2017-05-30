Third Level students with Intellectual Disabilities have been showcasing projects in Trinity's Science Gallery today.

It's part of an initiative to get the students interested in science and help them develop confidence and skills.

The students looked at a range of topics, including whether chocolate can be good for women and how Guinness compares to other alcoholic beverages.

The aim of the initiative was to get the students to think critically and realise that they're capable of studying and understanding science.

The projects form part of the practical component of their course in arts science and inclusive practice and the students will also be presented with awards for excellence in science by SciFest and Abbott Ireland.

Nicole Gernon filed this report for the national lunchtime news: