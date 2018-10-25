Police in New York say they've removed a suspicious package from an area in Manhattan.

It is claimed it was sent to a restaurant owned by Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro.

Authorities haven't commented on that but say people in the Tribeca area should expect a heavy police presence.

Update: The package has been removed from the location. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners. #Tribeca — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

The package in Tribeca is similar to those that contained explosives, NBC News reports.

It comes as US President Donald Trump has launched a new attack on the media - hours after bombs were sent to the offices of CNN and the homes of several high-profile political rivals.

While pipe bombs were intercepted on their way to the homes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump, declaring at one stage he would like to punch the president in the face.