TDs might face disciplinary action if they refuse to stand for the Dáil's opening prayer, from next week onwards.

It's after the Dáil today voted to make it mandatory for members to stand during the prayer at the start of business each day.

Deputies face being named, thrown out of the chamber, and losing a day's pay if they refuse to observe the new rule.

A period of 30 seconds silent reflection has also been added to take place after the prayer and before business gets underway.

Three opposition amendments were put down to remove the prayer entirely, but all were heavily defeated.