TV3 says its three TV channels are to rebrand as Virgin Media stations in August.

TV3, 3e and be3 will become 'Virgin Media One', 'Virgin Media Two' and 'Virgin Media Three' respectively.

A new sports channel, 'Virgin Media Sport' is also being launched.

This channel will be exclusively for Virgin Media customers.

The re-brand will go live on August 30th.

Changes across the group's schedule have also been announced.

New programming includes 'Blood', an Irish psychological drama series, and a new nightly 8.00pm news bulletin.

'Ireland's Got Talent' will also return for a second series.