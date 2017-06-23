If ever there was a sign that the good weather was over, this is it.

We were just getting used to sleeping in the heat and beginning to forget what socks feel like, until mother nature decided we were losing the run of ourselves.

And this morning's telly was the final nail in the coffin. Poor Deric Hartigan was just trying to do his job, when a gust of wind caught his brolly (because it was raining, ugh) and blew him out of shot!

Our very own weatherman @deric_hartigan showing us the strength of today's wind! #IrlAM https://t.co/8BfiqpA1TF — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMTV3) June 23, 2017





