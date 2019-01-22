Taller women are more likely to live longer.

According to new medical research, women who are taller than 5 foot 9 are more likely to live into their 90s than women who are shorter than 5 foot 3.

The study from The Netherlands found that a woman's height and weight has a bigger influence on their life span then a man's.

The study also found that greater physical activity results in a longer life but not for both sexes.

The more exercise that men do the more likely they'll will live to old age, but for women, 60 minutes a day is all that's required and doing more doesn't make a difference.