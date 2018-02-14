The friend of a woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has told their trial she was shocked when she heard what happened.



Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have both pleaded NOT guilty to raping the woman in Jacksons Belfast home in June 2016.





The womans friend, who can't be identified to protect the complainants identity, said they were out together on the night in question.

She said they were in a nightclub in Belfast city where Paddy Jackson was also socialising. She said she didn't know him personally but knew of him.

She said she didn't think her friend was drunk when she left the club. She thought she was of sound mind and able to look after herself.

She said she was shocked when her friend text the following morning to say she had been raped.

The complainant's friend said she was shocked when she received a text to say that she had been raped. She had been out with her that night and she said she repeatedly apologised for leaving her on her own — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) February 14, 2018

Earlier today, a taxi driver gave evidence of the woman crying and sobbing as he brought her home after the alleged attack.

He said Rory Harrison was comforting her in the back of the car and seemed to be talking in code during a phone call on the way back to hers.

As she was walking away from his taxi, the driver said he noticed some staining on the back of her trousers around the backside area. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) February 14, 2018

The trial has already heard Mr. Harrison from Manse Rd in Belfast shared a taxi home with her. He denies trying to cover up whats alleged to have happened that night.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial has finished early because a juror isn't feeling well. It will resume tomorrow morning with the continued cross-examination of a friend of the complainant. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) February 14, 2018



