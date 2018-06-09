Taylor Swift's told fans it was an "honour" to play in Manchester and praised the city's "incredible resilience" following last year's terror attack.

She kicked off the European leg of her Reputation tour at the Etihad Stadium, a short distance away from Manchester Arena - where the atrocity took place.

The US singer told the crowd at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium - the first UK show of her Reputation tour - that the victims of last year's terror attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert would never be forgotten.

She said: "You've shown that you're never going to let anyone forget about those victims. And you've shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and keep the excitement."

Swift, 28, delivered her heartfelt comments while talking with fans between performing her songs.

The 28 year-old is performing in the English city again tonight, before heading to Dublin (15th &16th June) and then Wembley in London later this month.

Fans couldn't get enough of the glittery performance at the Etihad last night:

I fully can’t fault that! Swifty is the definition of perfection 😍🙌🏽 — Conn Harper (@Conn219) June 9, 2018

1, 2, 3.... LETS GO BITCH (@taylorswift is literally even more my fave ever for doing this) pic.twitter.com/eww8b1eHU3 — Becky (@beckyygitsham) June 9, 2018