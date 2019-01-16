Drinking tea while pregnant may be bad for the unborn baby, according to new research.

The UCD study shows a consistent link between both caffeinated tea and coffee and negative birth outcomes.

In the study of around 1,000 pregnant Irish woman, tea was the main source of caffeine for 48 percent, while it was coffee for 39 percent of women.

In the highest caffeine consumption group, the risks of delivering babies with abnormally low birth weight or sort gestational age at birth were about two times higher.

Maternal caffeine intake has also been lined to other negative outcomes for babies, such as lower IQ