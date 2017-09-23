The Irish National Teacher's Organisation has rejected reports that it's accepted the terms of the new public service pay agreement.

The union originally recommended that its members reject the deal - as it failed to address the two-tier pay system that sees newly recruited teachers paid less than their colleagues.

Teachers recruited after 2012 are currently paid 10% less than those recruited earlier.

In a vote earlier this year, 89% of the INTO membership followed that recommendation in rejecting the Agreement.

Following a meeting of the union's Central Executive Committee (CEC) last night, it was reported that the committee had accepted the deal to ensure its participation in an upcoming review of pay equality issues.

This afternoon however, the Executive insisted it hadn't made any decision in respect of the deal.

“At the meeting it was decided to participate in the review of pay equality which will begin next month, a year ahead of what had been originally agreed,” it said.

“This was the only decision made at the meeting and it followed the union’s call for an early engagement on the issue of pay equality.

“The Executive did not make any decision in respect of the Public Service Stability Agreement, 2018-2020 which members overwhelmingly rejected earlier this year.”