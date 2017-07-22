A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Dublin this morning

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Crane Lane in Dublin 2.

A man in his early 30s, was stabbed by a number of youths who robbed his phone.

He was helped by a taxi driver who took him to St James Hospital for treatment - his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardai arrested the suspect a short time later and the phone was recovered at the time of the arrest.

He's being detained at Pearse Street Garda Station.