The victim is critical but stable

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in relation to an attack with a cordless drill on a woman in Strabane in County Tyrone.

The 38-year-old victim remains in a critical but stable condition, with a serious head injury.

It happened on Railway Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Her friend Corey French says she has a heart of gold,

"She's so harmless and there's not a bad bone in her body at all. She's just one of them typical women that would just chat to anybody and have a laugh and have the craic with you.

If anything, she's not confrontational at all in any way and I know that for a fact."