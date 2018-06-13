Gardaí have seized 10 high value SUVs as part of a raid into a suspected organised crime gang.

It's part of an an on-going investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in west Dublin.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Officers carried out a customs control visit at a motor dealership in the Killeen Road area, Fox and Geese, in Dublin 10 this morning.

The vehicles were detained on suspicion of VRT-related offences.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

They include eight high value Range Rovers and two BMW X5's.

Gardaí say a conservative estimate puts their value at over €70,000 each.