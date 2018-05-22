Best before dates on food packaging could soon be a thing of the past after Tesco UK has become the first major retailer to scrap them.

From today the labels will be removed from over 70 lines of fruit and vegetables in an effort to reduce food waste.

We're removing Best Before dates from nearly 70 fruit and veg products to help reduce #foodwaste #notimeforwaste — Tesco News (@tesconews) May 21, 2018





Around €700 million worth of edible food ends up in Irish rubbish bins every year, but Tesco Ireland says it has no plan to follow in the footsteps of its UK counterpart.

