It appears that the case of the missing socks has been solved after images of a hidden compartment in a washing machine have gone viral.

A couple in California made the discovery after their washer broke.

When the husband took the machine apart, he removed the bottom panel and was shocked to discover dozens of lost items that had been trapped inside, including socks, loose change and a credit card.

Writing on Bored Panda, Cathy Hinz wrote: 'Today, my husband got tired of fooling with one of the washing machines that was just not working properly and decided to take it apart, starting with the bottom panel. To his shock, this is what he found. Socks, underwear, a credit card… and that is just what was in the bottom of the machine. When he removed the water pump that removes the water from the machine, he found about $7.00 in change.'

soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks... pic.twitter.com/EElcrcKnfB — Sarah Rose (@1SarahRose) April 20, 2018



