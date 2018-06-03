Cyclists and pedestrians take priority over cars in the specially designed city of Houten

A Dutch city puts bikes before cars with the purpose to be cyclist friendly.

Houten was specially designed in the 1960's to put cyclists and pedestrians first.

Local streets have an 18 mile per hour speed limit with a number of car free roads.

They're encouraging other cities to become more bike friendly on World Bicycle Day today.

 

World Bicycle Day was approved on the 12th of April 2018 as an official United Nations day of awareness about the multiple societal benefits of using your bike for transport and leisure.

The UN declaration is seen as an acknowledgement of the contribution of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Groups all over the world are getting involved in marking the June 3rd World Bike Day celebrations:

 

 

 

 

 