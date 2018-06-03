A Dutch city puts bikes before cars with the purpose to be cyclist friendly.

Houten was specially designed in the 1960's to put cyclists and pedestrians first.

Local streets have an 18 mile per hour speed limit with a number of car free roads.

They're encouraging other cities to become more bike friendly on World Bicycle Day today.

World Bicycle Day was approved on the 12th of April 2018 as an official United Nations day of awareness about the multiple societal benefits of using your bike for transport and leisure.

The UN declaration is seen as an acknowledgement of the contribution of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Groups all over the world are getting involved in marking the June 3rd World Bike Day celebrations:

Our best wishes for World Bicycle Day!

Guímid gach rath oraibh le haghaidh Lá Domhanda an Rothair! https://t.co/VpHGC1EPoh@OliviaKellyIT recently wrote about cyclists's safety

Scríobh Oilibhia Ní Cheallaigh faai shábháilteacht na rothaithe le gairid. https://t.co/xq6WUBtELp pic.twitter.com/3jnugWwqBg — UCD School of Law (@UCDLawSchool) June 3, 2018

More than 300 riders showed up in Da dao Tchen river port in Taipei, Taiwan to celebrate the first World Bicycle Day in Taiwan.

The event was organized by Formosa Lohas Cycling Association which is also the founding member of World Cycling Alliance. #WorldBicycleDay pic.twitter.com/ztaZ1lysFK — Demi Huang (@demicfhuang) June 3, 2018

#WorldBicycleDay The United Nations recently designated June 3, 2018 as the inaugural World Bicycle Day. Vice-President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji unveiled Smart bikes for Citizens For Better Health & Environment, Start Enjoying Your Smart Ride Safely pic.twitter.com/njIuyaIh54 pic.twitter.com/sz6sEKuTY2 — Yogeshwar Chaturvedi (@yogichat2010) June 3, 2018