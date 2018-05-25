New EU laws to better protect our data come into effect across Europe today.

The General Data Protection Regulation - or GDPR - was signed into law by President Higgins yesterday.

It means firms have to get people's permission before they can use their data. They'll have to explain why they want it and how it will be used.

The rules will give people more rights over how their personal information is used - and increases the amount companies can be fined if they don't comply.

Tech expert Jess Kelly explains what's changing: 'When you break it down, it means that companies now have to ask for your consent if they want your information. They have to be clear about why they want it, how they're going to store it and if you think something is either incorrect or not stored properly, you have the right to get that fixed'.



