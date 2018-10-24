The number of homeless people living in emergency accommodation has risen to 9,698.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show an extra 171 people were homeless in September compared the the previous month.

3,829 children are included in the figures.

Focus Ireland says the figures represent a 16% rise from the total homeless figure for September last year.

The organisation also says the government has failed to take a number of vital decisions required to ease the crisis.

It's calling on the government to change its policies in order to address it.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless Anthony Flynn has also hit out at the figures: