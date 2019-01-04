One of North Dublin's biggest nightclubs is set to close.

Staff at The Wright Venue have been told that the Swords club will close its doors for the final time on January 14th.

Management say they would like to offer alternative employment to as many staff as possible across the organisation.

The club boasts 3 floors and was capable of holding of 2800 people.

It's been revealed that the venue will be taken over by The Body Tonic Group.

It will run the venue as a games, eatery and events space called Jam Park, which will join its other ventures including Wigwam, Eatyard and MVP.