Fianna Fáil has fallen to its lowest level of support in two years according to the latest opinion poll.

The party is now 13 points behind Fine Gael.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows Fianna Fail support has dropped 3 to 21 per cent support - its lowest level in two years.

Sinn Fein is the second most popular party in the country on 22 per cent down 2 points.

Fine Gael is up three to 34 per cent support.

Leo Varadkar remains the most popular party leader in the country with a satisfaction rating of 56 per cent - ahead of Mary Lou McDonald on 53 and Micheál Martin on 49.

The governments satisfaction rating is up 2 to 48%

The Independent Alliance is up 1 to 4, with Independents overall getting 10 per cent of the vote.

The Labour Party is down 1 to 3. The Green Party have 2 per cent support. While the Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit have one per cent support each.

The poll was conducted among 931 voters between July 5th and 17th.