The British Prime Minister begins her two-day trip to the North today.

Theresa May is to meet business leaders and address concerns around Brexit.

The issue of the the Irish Border remains a crucial sticking point in the UKs withdrawal negotiations with the EU.

Theresa May will today visit the area where she will meet with business leaders and learn what it means to work, live and trade between north and south.

The Prime Minister is also expected to make a speech on her governments planned future relationship with the EU. Downing Street has said that she will however insist there will be no return to a hard border in Ireland.

Meanwhile the new Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, is heading to Brussels for discussions with the European Union's chief negotiator.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's cabinet held a special meeting in Kerry to consider contingency plans for a no deal Brexit.