Over a third of farmed fruit and veg never make it onto our shelves as it's considered too ugly to sell.

More than 50 tonnes of produce grown across Europe each year is discarded because its misshapen or the wrong size.

The shocking waste of wonky veg is attributed to consumers expecting their food to look a certain way,

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh say the climate change impact of the wasted food is equivalent to the carbon emissions of almost 400 thousand cars.