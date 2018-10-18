Housing charity Threshold has apologised for incorrectly claiming that landlords were charging people 'viewing fees' to see a property.

The news was covered widely in the media with Labour drafting legislation to ban the practice.

However, the housing charity has now clarified the comments saying that it was referring to cases where potential tenants were being asked to bring money to viewings to secure rented accommodation.

Threshold says this practice of advance payment is 'exclusionary' for those on low incomes and the HAP scheme.