If you've ever wandered through the forest in Electric Picnic, then you've no doubt stumbled upon Trenchtown.

It's the place with the heavy bass, smiley faces and carefree dancing! Easily one of the best spots throughout the whole festival.

The organisers of Trenchtown just announced 50 acts including Sweetie Irie the voice behind Gorillaz’s Clint Eastwood and Irish-rising star Erica Cody. The Bionic Rats, After the Ibis and Cian Finn also appear on what is set to be a special weekend of music!