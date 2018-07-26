Tributes are being paid to Irish man Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in wildfires in Greece.

He was on honeymoon with his new wife, Zoe Holohan, in the coastal town of Mati near Athens when the fires broke out.

The couple were married last Thursday, before flying to Greece over the weekend.

They became separated trying to flee the wildfires on Monday .

Ms Holohan made it to a beach and was admitted to hospital with burns - however Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp had been missing since then.

The Government confirmed his death on Wednesday night.

The Department of Foreign Affairs released a statement on behalf of the family: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

"The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

"Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later stage."

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was "deeply saddened" at the news, calling it "a terrible tragedy".

I am deeply saddened at confirmation of the death of an Irish citizen in Greece. This is such a terrible tragedy, my thoughts are with the families and friends who have requested privacy.

Officials at our Embassy in Athens will continue to provide every possible assistance. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 25, 2018





The committee of Blood Bikes East, with whom Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp volunteered, have also paid tribute to him.

At least 80 people have died in the flames, with over 200 injured and dozens missing.