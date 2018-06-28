The White House and Kremlin have confirmed Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin for a summit next month.

The high-profile meeting will take place in Helsinki, Finland on July 16th.

While the two men have met in person at two international summits, the talks will mark their first dedicated bilateral meeting.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders explained: "The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues."

Yesterday, Trump's national security adviser John Bolton met President Putin at the Kremlin.

Speaking before the meeting, the Russian leader acknowledged that relations between the two countries "are not at their best".

#Moscow: Meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton https://t.co/1ybEbJl0hV pic.twitter.com/d2D8NB41hv — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) June 27, 2018

He observed: "I hope that today we can discuss what could be done on both sides to restore full-fledged relations based on equality and respect for each other's interests."

Tensions between western powers and Russia have increased in recent years, in the wake of alleged Russian collusion in the US election and the UK's accusation that Russia was responsible for the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

However, President Trump has called on Russia to be readmitted into the G7 group - arguing they should be at the negotiating table, despite Russia having been kicked out of the group in 2014 over the annexation of Crimea.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted more progress is needed over Ukraine before readmitting Russia can be considered.