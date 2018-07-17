He met the Russian President yesterday

Donald Trump's facing a backlash as he arrives back in the US following a summit with Vladimir Putin.

Democrats and Republicans have criticised Mr Trump for saying he trusts the Russian President more than his own intelligence services.

He also said there was no reason for Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump has since tweeted to say he has "great confidence" in the US intelligence services.


Critics are calling the US president "weak" and "cowardly", while senior Democrat Chuck Schumer says a further explanation is needed.

Former CIA Director John Brennan says Trump's comments are nothing short of treason.


 

 