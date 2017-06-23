He says that Mexico is the most dangerous country after Syria

Mexico's Government has responded to Donald Trump after the US President called it the second deadliest country in the world after Syria.

In a tweet last night President Trump also reiterated his plans to build a border wall between the two countries.


Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs has now disputed the claim, saying that the recent rise in homicides isn't as high as several other Latin American countries that were not ranked in a recent report.

He added that US demand for illicit drugs is responsible for the increase of cartel violence.