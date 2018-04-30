Two people have been arrested over aggravated burglaries in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

They happened shortly after 7.00pm on Sunday night.

Two intruders forced their way into the home of a woman aged in her 70s.

They threatened her at gun point and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash.

Minutes later two intruders entered a second house and threatened the owner - a man in his 90s.

They fled the scene with a sum of cash and the alarm was raised.

During a follow-up operation, local garda units intercepted a car in Virginia.

Two people in the car - a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s - were arrested and brought to Bailieboro garda station.

They are both being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Some of the property taken during the burglaries has also been recovered.

The man and woman in the houses were not physically injured, but received medical treatment and assessment.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.