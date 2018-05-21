Detectives investigating the murder of Inga Maria Hauser 30 years ago have arrested two men.

The two men - aged 58 and 61 - were arrested in the Loughguile area of Co Antrim early this morning.

The 18-year-old disappeared in April 1988, after arriving in Northern Ireland on a backpacking trip.

Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest on the outskirts of Ballycastle.

Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Inga Maria Hauser 30 years ago have arrested two men on suspicion of her murder pic.twitter.com/7UHsaJjYPg — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 21, 2018

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray renewed his appeal for information.

He said: "If there are any witnesses still out there with any further information which might help police then I would ask them to come forward now and speak to detectives.

"Even if there are people who know what happened but have stayed silent out of friendship or family loyalty, it is still not too late to come forward and tell us what you know.

"Failure to do so can be a criminal offence in itself and surely it would be better to come to police and discuss what happened rather than take the risk we will come to you."