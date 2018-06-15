Two men have been seriously injured in a house fire in Co Clare.

Gardaí and four units of the Limerick City and County Fire Service are attending the scene, at Meelick near the Limerick border.

It's understood a man in his 80s sustained extensive burn injuries after coming into contact with a fire at the house,

A younger man in his 40s suffered burns while trying to assist him.

Both men are being air-lifted to Cork University Hospital in separate helicopters.

The Irish Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn has the latest.

"Apparently a serious fire (broke out) on the Limerick/Clare border and we received a request from the ambulance service to assist with moving casualties to hospital.

"One of the causalities was taken by an Air Corps helicopter, and the second casualty was taken by a Coastguard helicopter"