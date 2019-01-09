Two out of three private schools have increased their fees this year with 25,500 pupils enrolled.

The hike in fees is being put down to the economic recovery and more foreign students enrolling because of Brexit.

34 out of 51 private day schools increased their fees by between 1 and 2 hundred euro this year.

The higher fees are being driven by demand with more parents willing to pay due to the economic recovery

There is also an influx of students from overseas enroliing in Irish schools over English ones becasue of Brexit.

According to the Irish Independent, St Columba's in Rathfarnham in Dublin is the most expensive fee paying school at €8,241 for a day pupil, followed by Sutton Park and Alexandra College.

Recent figures from the Department of Education show that it would cost the state around 24 million euro to transfer private schools into the free education scheme.