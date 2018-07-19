They were detained as part of an ongoing investigaion

Gardaí have arrested two people in Co Donegal under the Waste Management Act.

They were detained yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A man aged in his 60 and a woman (28) were held at Letterkenny garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They were questioned about offences under the Waste Management Act and released early this morning.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigations are on-going.

Waste Management Acts provide for a general duty on everyone not to hold, transport, recover or dispose of waste in a manner that causes or is likely to cause environmental pollution.