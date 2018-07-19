Gardaí have arrested two people in Co Donegal under the Waste Management Act.

They were detained yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A man aged in his 60 and a woman (28) were held at Letterkenny garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They were questioned about offences under the Waste Management Act and released early this morning.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigations are on-going.

Waste Management Acts provide for a general duty on everyone not to hold, transport, recover or dispose of waste in a manner that causes or is likely to cause environmental pollution.