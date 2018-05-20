The 'Yes' campaign still leads, heading into the final week of the 8th Amendment referendum campaign.

A Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll of 935 people between May 3rd and 15th shows a 5 point increase for the 'Yes' vote in urban areas - with a surge of 12 points in Dublin to 67 percent - and up 11 points to 54 percent in the rest of Leinster.

A second, Sunday Business Post / Red C poll of a thousand adults between May 10th and 16th also has the 'Yes' campaign ahead - up 3 points to 56 percent, against the 'No' side, up one on 27.