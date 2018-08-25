Two women in their 30s are being held this morning after drugs worth 674 thousand euro were seized in Dublin.

Gardai found heroin worth 4 thousand euro when they stopped a car in Bluebell at around 5 o'clock yesterday evening.

In a follow up search at a house in the area, heroin and crack cocaine worth 670 thousand euro was seized.

A small amount of prescription tablets were also recovered.

Both women are being questioned separately at Ballyfermot and Kevin Street Garda Stations.