Two Questioned After Two Dublin Drug Seizures
Two women in their 30s are being held this morning after drugs worth 674 thousand euro were seized in Dublin.
Gardai found heroin worth 4 thousand euro when they stopped a car in Bluebell at around 5 o'clock yesterday evening.
In a follow up search at a house in the area, heroin and crack cocaine worth 670 thousand euro was seized.
A small amount of prescription tablets were also recovered.
Both women are being questioned separately at Ballyfermot and Kevin Street Garda Stations.